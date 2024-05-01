The price was evidently right on Bob Barker's stunning California villa. The spectacular property has sold for just under $3.8 million dollars — which is considerably more than the original asking price of less than $3 million.

The iconic The Price Is Right host's 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,906-square-foot Spanish style villa went on the market for $2,988,000 on March 24, 2024. The spectacular property received an offer on contingency on April 9, and the sale went into pending status on April 19.

The luxury property sold for $3,788,000 in a deal that closed on April 25, according to online property sites. That's $800,000 more than the initial asking price.

Barker's former estate is located on a historically significant plot in Los Angeles. General Harrison Grey Otis, the founder of the Los Angeles Times, resided in an adobe house on the property from 1880 until his death in 1917. That residence, known as the Outpost, was reportedly the first house constructed in Hollywood, per the estate's listing.

The current villa was built in 1929 after the original house was demolished, and it includes a number of special details:

An original fresco on the hallway ceiling.

Arched windows and doors.

An impressive fireplace in the main living room.

Original stained-glass windows.

The estate's exterior boasts a spectacular rustic stone swimming pool surrounded by meticulous landscaping.

Barker was best known for his long run hosting The Price Is Right on CBS from 1972 until 2007.

Barker bought the Spanish-style villa in 1969, and it served as his home from then until his death in 2023 at the age of 99. The legendary broadcaster died "peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2023, from natural causes.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bob Barker's Cailfornia estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the homes of some other beloved TV stars, as well as pictures of the casts of your favorite TV shows today.

