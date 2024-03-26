The late Bob Barker's stunning California villa is currently for sale, and pictures show a historic estate that's worth every penny of its nearly $3 million asking price.

Barker's 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,906-square-foot Spanish style villa was his home for five decades before his death in 2023 at the age of 99. The estate sits on one of the most historic plots of land in Los Angeles; General Harrison Grey Otis, who founded the Los Angeles Times, lived in an adobe home on the site from 1880 until his death in 1917. That house was called the Outpost, and according to the listing for Barker's house, it was the first house ever built in Hollywood.

The current villa was built in 1929 after the original house was demolished, and it boasts a number of special touches, including an original fresco on the hallway ceiling, arched windows and doors, an impressive fireplace in the main living room and original stained-glass windows.

The exterior of the spectacular estate includes a rustic stone swimming pool and manicured landscaping.

Barker was best known for his long run hosting The Price Is Right on CBS from 1972 until 2007. The legendary broadcaster died "peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2023. A representative for Barker attributed his death to natural causes.

Barker bought the Spanish-style villa in 1969, according to the listing from Robert Valanda of Flying V Realty Investment Company. The $2,988,000 asking price breaks down to $506 per square foot and a monthly payment of $20,208.

