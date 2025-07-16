Today, Bobbie Gentry is often talked about because of her mysterious disappearance from country music.

In late April 1982, at the height of her music career, the star abruptly stepped away from the music business — and never returned.

Since then, attempts to reach Gentry, or to find out where (or if) she's living have been largely unsuccessful.

Even the legend's most high-profile fans, like Reba McEntire (who famously recovered a hit cover of Gentry's song "Fancy"), don't know where she is.

There's credible rumors to suggest that she might be living in the Memphis, Tenn. area, but for the most part, Gentry has successfully removed herself entirely from the public eye.

But amidst all that lore of her disappearance from stardom, Gentry's music itself often gets lost in the shuffle.

And it's worth remembering: During her time in the spotlight in the '60s and '70s, Gentry released seven studio albums and 31 singles.

Her biggest commercial success was her early-career No. 1 hit "Ode to Billie Joe," but that's just scratching the surface of this star's eclectic, immersive musical collection.

With an arresting — and often raspy — voice and strong slant towards Mississippi Delta and Southern Gothic music, there has never been anyone else in country music quite like Bobbie Gentry.

The singer's top songs showcase her roots as a girl who grew up poor in Chickasaw County, MIss., and they also highlight her prowess as one of the most vivid storytellers of her time.

Keep reading for Taste of Country's round-up of the 10 best Bobbie Gentry songs, from classics like "Ode to Billie Joe" and "Fancy" to some hidden gems you might have forgotten.