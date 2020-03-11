With all of the concern surrounding the coronavirus, Bobby Bones is taking matters into his own hands — literally.

The Bobby Bones Show host, who is also part of the comedic music group known as Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots alongside show producer Eddie, has created yet another parody song, this time praising hand sanitizer brand Purell.

Apparently, Bones was a loyal user of Purell years before the coronavirus outbreak, and has made up his own song celebrating it to the tune of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." He posted a video of the new tune on Twitter, showing him sitting at his desk in the studio, bopping along to a recording of the track of that finds him pleading to find a bottle of Purell.

"Purell / Purell / Purell / Purell / I'm begging for you please be in the store / That liquid gold is what I need to score / So I went to Janitorial Supply / To see if they had some I could buy / They looked at me like I was crazy," he sings over Parton's iconic melody.

"@mrBobbyBones definitely had an obsession with @PURELL long before the #Coronavirus hit so he sang about it to the tune of @DollyParton's 'Jolene,'" the show writes alongside the video.

Country music has recently been affected by COVID-19, as SXSW was originally scheduled to take place March 13-22, but was cancelled on Friday (March 6). Nashville's annual songwriters festival Tin Pan South has also been moved from the end of March to sometime this summer in the wake of the Nashville tornado, as well as coronavirus. Additionally, both the Stagecoach Festival (as well as its all-genre sister, Coachella) in California has been postponed from their original April dates to three weekends in October. Stagecoach will now take place Oct. 23-25.