Tin Pan South 2020 has been postponed due to a deadly tornado that struck in Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday (March 3), as well as organizers' concerns over the Coronavirus.

“After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer,” NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison says in a press release. “We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival. We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival, and appreciate the support in rescheduling it.”

The 28th annual Tin Pan South was slated for March 24-28 in Nashville. Jake Owen, Jamey Johnson and Travis Denning were among the dozens of singers and songwriters scheduled to take part in the various events.

The press release notes that it's possible individual venues may decide to move forward with events or turn scheduled events into benefit concerts for tornado relief. Those who have already purchased Tin Pan South Fast Access passes or paid for the Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar can get a refund or transfer their pass to the new date. The full press release with additional refund information is available at the Nashville Songwriters Association International website.

This week's tornado displaced or forced the cancellations of many concerts in and around Nashville. Cancellations amid concerns of the Coronavirus are just starting to happen in country music circles. Earlier on Friday, Old Dominion canceled shows at C2C Festival in Europe. Taste of Country has also learned that Home Free has canceled a show in Milan, Italy and is considering more soon.

SXSW in Austin has also seen mass cancelations from bands and brands including Netflix, Twitter, Apple and Facebook.