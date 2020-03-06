Old Dominion have withdrawn from all upcoming performances at 2020 C2C Music Festival due to concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The band shared a statement on their social media accounts that explains why they're pulling out of commitments for shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London and Glasgow.

"With growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority," the message reads.

The note is signed by all five members of Old Dominion: Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung and Whit Sellers. A look at the festival's official Twitter page shows that they're not the only ones who've backed out.

The CMA Songwriters Series showcase overhauled its lineup as Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose backed out for unknown reasons. Tenille Townes, Taste of Country RISER Caylee Hammack and Phil Barton will now join Niko Moon and Jaren Johnston, one-third of the Cadillac Three.

The Shires will replace Old Dominion, making them the first U.K. artist to perform on the C2C main stage.

Now in its eighth year, the C2C Music Festival has grown to include several cities across Europe, where once it was just focused on England. Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs are the three scheduled headliners for the March 13-15 festival.

Coronavirus concerns have caused several cancelations or withdraws elsewhere, including SXSW in Austin, Texas, where Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Apple and more have scrapped plans to attend. That festival is slated to start at the same time as C2C.

Old Dominion becomes the first country artist to check out of a commitment due to Coronavirus concerns, but Taste of Country has reached out to others slated to travel internationally in the coming weeks.