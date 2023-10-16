Kane Brown, Brad Paisley + Old Dominion to Headline C2C 2024

Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Brad Paisley are the headlining acts for the 2024 Country 2 Country Festival next March. The overseas country event — set to take place at London, Glasgow and Belfast — announced its full 2024 lineup on Monday morning (Oct. 16).

Many more stars will be joining the festivities: Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Brian Kelley, Elle King, Priscilla Block and Drake Mulligan are all slated to perform, too.

In 2024, the festival will also bring back its Introducing Nashville segment, introducing U.K. fans to a showcase of country up-and-comers. The specifics of that showcase, plus more lineup details, are expected to be announced in the weeks and months ahead.

Next year marks Brown's first time headlining C2C, and his appearance at the festival will serve as a preview of his 2024 In the Air Tour. That headlining jaunt launches March 28 in Charlottesvile, Va., just a few weeks after his headlining C2C performance.

The 2024 C2C Festival will take place March 8-10. The three-day event will be held at London's The O2 Arena, Glasgow's OVO Hydro and — for the first time — Belfast's SSE Arena.

Tickets to the festival go on sale to the general public on Friday (Oct. 20); for details and ticketing information, visit the C2C's website.

