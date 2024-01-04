Old Dominion Opening Nashville Bar & Music Venue, Odie’s
Downtown Nashville has become home to the stars — everyone from Jason Aldean to Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks to Florida Georgia Line and Miranda Lambert (and more!) have opened their own venues that blend food, live music and honky-tonk.
Next up: Country band Old Dominion will join that list.
In the summer of 2024, the six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year will open a bar called Odie’s near Nashville’s Midtown area.
Odie's won't be on Broadway, the famous country strip in Nashville — it will be off the beaten path a bit from tourists. There is a good reason for that, as Matthew Ramsey, Old Dominion's lead singer, explains:
"Midtown in Nashville has played such a role in the history of our band, from chilling at the bar after writing, to playing weekly into the wee hours of the morning. It’s an important neighborhood for not only upcoming artists and writers, but for local people or tourists who want a good place they know they can go and have a good time. Odie’s will be that neighborhood bar for us all."
This project has been quietly in the works for a year or so. The building site is reported to have sold for $7 million back in May of 2022.
Superstars often make surprise appearances at their bars, sometimes just to hang with fans. There is no doubt that when the guys from Old Dominion have spare time, they will be hanging at their own venue, Odie's.
It sounds like the setup will be quite comfortable, with multiple areas to hang. So, whether you want a bite to eat, something to drink, or to hear some live music, Old Dominion's new bar, Odie's, will have you covered.
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
19 County Artists With Their Own Bars + Restaurants
PICTURES: See the Nastiest Band Breakups in Country Music History
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
2024 Country Music Festivals Guide
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes