Major U.S. Corporation Laying Off 2,000 People Five Days Before Christmas

The holiday season is supposed to be one filled with great joy.

That will not be the case this Christmas for the more than 2,000 Americans who will be laid off of from their jobs on Dec. 20, just five days before Christmas.

Boeing, which has had quite the year full of controversies, has just announced that they will be chopping their workforce by 2,000 people.

The majority of the layoffs will occur in the state of Washington, but some layoffs will also take place around the country.

200 of those layoffs will come from their South Carolina facility. Both locations — in Washington and South Carolina — are where Boeing builds commercial airliners.

The cuts will go from Washington State to South Carolina, Oregon and Missouri. The exact number of cuts in Oregon and Missouri is not available.

When a large company does major layoffs, they are required to give both the government and the affected workers 60 days' notice.

Boeing began to notify affected workers on Wednesday (Nov. 20) and they will be paid through Jan. 17 to comply with the law.

From the outside looking in, laying off that many people right before the holidays is not great. Boeing is somewhat cleaning up after the fight by offering some things to departing employees.

A spokesperson for Boeing said, "Eligible employees will receive severance pay, career transition services, and subsidized health care benefits up to three months after exiting the company."

According to Fox News, the company has jumped from crisis to crisis in 2024, kicking off Jan. 5 when a door panel blew off a 737 Max jet in midair.

Since then, Boeing's CEO departed, its production has slowed, and the company just ended a large employee strike in the beginning of November.

