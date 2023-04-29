Bonnie Raitt has postponed her planned tour dates slated for May 2023 so she can undergo surgery to deal with a "medical situation."

Ultimate Classic Rock reports that the 73-year-old music icon's team posted a statement to her social media, writing, "Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May … We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen.”

"Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands," the statement continues. "She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1st. Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time."

The news affects five planned performances. Raitt's upcoming shows in Louisville and Indianapolis are rescheduled to June 30 and July 1, while new dates for Athens and Pittsburgh are to be announced. Raitt's appearance at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend on May 14 is canceled.

Raitt shot to fame in the 1970s with her unique blend of rock, blues, folk and country, and then experienced a major career highlight with her Grammy-winning Nick of Time album in 1989. She experienced another major career upswing in 2023, sweeping Grammy categories including Best American Roots Song, Best Americana Performance and the all-genre Song of the Year, one of the night's biggest awards.