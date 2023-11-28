John Legend’s team closed out this season’s Playoff rounds for The Voice.

During Tuesday night's (Nov. 28) episode of the singing competition, members of Team Legend were tasked with delivering one song each. After performing, Legend was then challenged with whittling his team down from six people to just three.

One of those contestants fighting for her spot was Lila Forde. She selected a country staple for her song, John Prine’s "Angel From Montgomery." While Prine first released the track, Forde spoke about her connection to Bonnie Raitt, who put her own stamp on the song in the 1970s.

During her workshopping session with Legend, they went over how to best deliver the classic track. The coach encouraged Forde to step a little more out of her comfort zone and push the “chill vibe” just enough not to overpower the lyrics, but still bring the “fire” out of her voice.

Niall Horan gave his feedback first, noting that Forde's runs "were so flavorful," adding, “you are one of my favorite acts that I’ve seen on The Voice.”

Her coach seemed pleased with her performance, too: Legend called out Forde’s “real sense of identity” that she always brings to the stage, which sets her apart from the other artists. He also applauded her ability to infuse that identity into her vocal decisions that, in return, make “classic songs more modern.”

At the close of the show, it was announced that Forde, Mac Royals and AZAN will advance to represent Team Legend in the next phase of the competition.

The live episodes of The Voice kick off on Monday (Dec. 4) on NBC.