Mariah Faith is headed to American Idol’s Top 20!

After being named to the Top 20, Faith took the stage to offer up a unique rendition of Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me.” The 1962 song was a perfect match for the country-meets-soul sound that Faith is quickly becoming known for.

Leaning into the vintage origins of the song, the hopeful appeared in front of a collection of record players that played on the large screen behind her, commanding the stage.

She eventually opted to leave her mic stand behind to move around and get closer to the audience.

After her performance, judge Luke Bryan joked that his wife, Caroline, is going to want the same type of living arrangements for her children that Faith shares with her family. Her video package included a glimpse into the singer’s home life, showing off the tiny home she has been working on that sits on her family’s property.

Faith was all for it, saying “it’s the perfect plan, man.”

Shifting back to the task at hand, Bryan offered praise for the “soulful country singer” of the season. Lionel Richie followed suit, offering up compliments to the new presentation of a classic song. Both Richie and Bryan applauded Faith for her edgy cowboy country style.

Katy Perry took it a step farther, letting the young singer know that she appreciated her “vibe” of mixing styles and attitudes — something Perry described as “kind of a little honky-tonk, a little fun, a bit of a country party.”

She continued, “when I hear you, I think of you as a Bonnie Raitt type of artist and she always pulls at my heart strings but does also have that fun moment.” She encouraged Faith to continue to work on finding that perfect balance of being fun and emotionally minded.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

