BoomTown Saints take an old piece of subject matter and turn on its ear in their new video for "All Trucks Go to Heaven." The country duo consisting of Chris Ramos and Ben Chism draw on their own lives for an emotional look at loving and losing in the clip, which debuts exclusively via Taste of Country on Thursday (Sept. 22).

Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips and Benjamin Stennis teamed to co-write "All Trucks Go to Heaven," which BoomTown Saints released via 8 Track Entertainment earlier in 2022. The song draws an analogy between a beloved old truck that's seen its better days and all of the other people and things we lose over the course of our lives:

"I hope it winds up where them streets of gold / Turn to back 40 wide open red dirt roads / Up and runnin' / My old bird dog shot gunnin' / Cold six in the console, windows down / Zebco's in a short bed, rod tips out / Earnhardt sticker in the rearview sun settin' / And I'm bettin' / If god loves good ole boys like me / All trucks go to heaven," they sing in the uplifting chorus.

Julian Mendoza directed the new music video for "All Trucks Go to Heaven," which BoomTown Saints filmed just southwest of Nashville at Beech Grove Farm. The historic property dates back to 1801, when Nashville pioneer James Robertson acquired the land in a 200-acre land grant.

The duo members tell Taste of Country that the clip rings especially true for them.

"'All Trucks Go to Heaven' has a deep significance for us in multiple ways," Chris Ramos affirms. "From Ben losing his father when he was 19 and continuing to drive his ‘77 Chevy to this day, to our lives being deeply rooted in faith and seeing this song as a unique twist on love and loss, every time we play this song, we find significance."

"We are proud to continue to see and hear the impact this song has on an emotional level with our audience," Ben Chism adds. "The video really captures how love lives on through the generations."

"All Trucks Go to Heaven" is currently available via a wide variety of digital music providers. For more information about BoomTown Saints, visit their official website, or keep up with them via Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.