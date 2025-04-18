Brad Paisley's love of country music and football will collide when he headlines the 2025 NFL Draft Concert Series.

The country singer has been tapped to close out the league's festivities following the seventh and final round of the draft on Saturday, April 26. This year's draft will be held at the Draft Theater near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

“There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins,” Paisley says in a statement.

"As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend—with a little music and one heck of a party."

How to Watch Brad Paisley Perform at the NFL Draft Concert Series

Those who would like to attend the concert can do so for free. The NFL offers free registration for fans to attend NFL Draft events, including Paisley's performance.

This year's NFL Draft will broadcast on several networks: The NFL Network, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes are all airing the event live, with streaming available on NFL+.

Paisley is one of several artists to close out the NFL's biggest recruitment day over the years. Fall Out Boy, Ice Cube, Kings of Leon and Marshmello have filled the role in years past.

Selecting a country artist was the league's way of saying thank you to the fans, according to NFL Senior Director of Global Event Presentation and Entertainment Tim Tubito.

"Brad understands how football brings people together, " Tubito says in a statement. "His performance is our way of saying thank you to the fans, the prospects, and the city of Green Bay — and the perfect way to close out an unforgettable weekend."

As to who Paisley will be rooting for throughout the Draft? He's a longtime Cleveland Browns fan and will be keeping an eye on who they add to their roster.

