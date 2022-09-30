Watch Brandi Carlile’s Blazing Performance of ‘Broken Horses’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Brandi Carlile will kick off the 48th season of Austin City Limits on Saturday night (Oct. 1), but The Boot and Taste of Country readers are getting a special sneak peek at her set today.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter's third ACL appearance features an eclectic mix of tracks from throughout her impressive career, including cuts from her latest record, In These Silent Days.

Backed by a nine-piece band, which includes longtime creative collaborators the Hanseroth Twins on guitars and renounced musician and In These Silent Days co-producer Shooter Jennings on keys, Carlile offers up a blazing rendition of her song "Broken Horses." Get an exclusive first look at her performance below.

Since making her first ACL appearance in 2010 following the release of her third studio album Give Up the Ghost, Carlile has cultivated a close relationship with the long-running series.

“All of us are so proud of Brandi’s incredible success story since her debut on the ACL stage 12 years ago,” says ACL Executive Producer Terry Lickona. “Her growth not only as a singer but as a superstar entertainer in every sense of the word is inspiring. She helped lead the way for a new generation of talented young female artists, many of whom will be showcased in future episodes.”

Later this season, viewers will be treated to performances from Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen, ACL stalwart Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, as well as Americana breakout Allison Russell.

Following its on-air premiere, fans can stream Carlile's ACL episode online via PBS.org. Full episode details and air times are available at PBS.org/AustinCityLimits. Find out how to watch the episode as it airs on Saturday here.