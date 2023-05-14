Sunday night’s (May 14) episode of American Idol had contestants taking on two Disney songs in order to earn votes to advance to the final round of the signing competition.

Before taking the stage for a second time, Megan Danielle got the opportunity to workshop her song choice with this week’s mentor, Sofia Carson. Carson told Danielle that when she hits the stage, she needs to believe that she belongs there and encouraged her to command the stage and claim the space as her own.

Danielle harnessed her confidence and took her spot to deliver her own version of “Carried Me With You” from Onward. Appearing against a dreamy space background, se added her own flair to a song originally recorded by Brandi Carlile.

Judge Luke Bryan called the rendition effortless and natural. He continued on to say how much he loves the young singer’s voice and her ability to deliver memorable performances week after week.

The sentiment was echoed by Lionel Richie, who said Danielle has something called “instant identity.” He explained that meant the hopeful has an incredibly unique and recognizable style that sets her apart from the rest of the industry — after just a few seconds of hearing her, someone will already know what she's about and what she's capable of.

Earlier in the night, Danielle gave a powerful performance of “You Can’t Stop the Girl” from Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Her two times on the Idol stage did the trick — at the end of the show it was announced that Danielle will be advancing to the Top 3. The American Idol finale airs next Sunday (May 21) at 8PM ET on ABC.

