Brandi Carlile's new song, "Carried Me With You," is featured in the Disney/Pixar film Onward.

The Highwomen member co-wrote the song with her longtime collaborators, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, and they recorded it for the upcoming movie. "Carried Me With You" plays during the end credits of the film, and it's included on a soundtrack that dropped Friday (Feb 28).

"We're such huge Pixar fans, this is truly one of the great honors of our career as songwriters and parents to get to have written this song for this film," Carlile said on the Onward premiere red carpet alongside the Hanseroths.

"I'll be really honest with you here, I feel like a lot of the sentiment of this film is so spectacularly explained by the love between these two guys," Carlile added, pointing to her collaborators. "Getting to feel what their brotherhood feels like to them and how they poured themselves into this song... I felt like more of an observer even."

Onward tells the story of two teenage elf brothers, Barley and Ian Lightfoot, whose father died, but he left them a wizard's staff that will bring him back for 24 hours.

Carlile explains that Disney and Pixar came to her asking if she could write a song about "a profound bond between brothers." She's excited for her children, Evangeline and Elijah, to watch the film and hear her song in it.

"This is a profound sentiment for a kid's film," she shares. "This thing has weight to it and that's right up my alley. That's the kind of thing I want my kids to have to try and wrap their heads around."

Onward hits theaters on Saturday (Feb. 29).

