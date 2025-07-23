Brandon Lake Claps Back at Christians Criticizing His Collaboration With Jelly Roll

If you're wondering if Brandon Lake has seen any of the criticism about his collaboration with Jelly Roll, he has.

The Christian singer took a moment at a recent show to address the online backlash regarding his song "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

The duo released the powerful worship anthem earlier this year, after Lake sought out a contribution from Jelly Roll.

It doesn't appear that many people are upset about the song itself, but rather the idea of Lake stepping outside of the genre to work with, what they consider, a secular artist.

Some say they feel it was a fame-chasing move. Others are upset that Lake performed with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach Music Festival this year.

Brandon Lake Hits Back at "Hard Fought Hallelujah" Haters

While performing in Nashville, the Christian hitmaker paused the show to talk about these opinions and offered up a counter argument.

"It's amazing the conversations that I've been able to have with people that I realize have been searching and were looking for the real thing," he tells the crowd after bringing up his Stagecoach appearance and how some people cautioned him about walking into what they believe is a dark, Godless place.

"There's something crazy that happens when you carry the presence of God," he continues.

"You don't have to be afraid of that darkness, because it can't influence you if you truly have the Spirit of God living inside of you. And so I want to speak to some young folks, don't you dare be afraid of the darkness."

"We need some people who are on fire for God to run into the darkness carrying the light, because those are the people that need it," he shouts. "And if you don't go, and if I don't go, who's gonna go?"

How Did Brandon Lake Get Jelly Roll on His Song "Hard Fought Hallelujah"?

Looking at the lyrics of "Hard Fought Hallelujah," it's hard not to hear Jelly Roll's voice coming through the words.

The song is about the weight of the world pressing down on you, and just when you want to give in, you raise your hands up in worship to God.

Lake must have heard Jelly Roll's story, because he reached out to him to sing on the song. After listening to it, the country hitmaker knew he had to be a part of it.

"I haven't had a record touch me like that in so long," he said earlier this year.

"It's been years since I worshipped the way that I worshipped to that song. Because like, I carry my faith with me, but I'm also struggling and very honest and open about that."

Jelly Roll feels the song was a total Godsend and something he needed at the time.

"God sends me the record and not only does he want me to listen to it and worship, he wants me to live with it and learn it," he adds.