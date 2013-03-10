Taylor Swift Hit Spoofed in ‘Breaking Bad’ Parody

There's no better way to prepare for the return of the popular television show 'Breaking Bad' than by watching a hilarious parody of Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.' Of course, instead of the girl-power anthem the song was originally meant to be, a few jokesters from Teddie Films turned it into a song about... er... inappropriate activities.

If you've never watched 'Breaking Bad,' you should know that it's a show about selling drugs. But wait! It's not as bad as it sounds. The show tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who teams up with a student to sell drugs after he's diagnosed with lung cancer. White is simply trying to make enough money to secure his family's financial future before he dies.

'Breaking Bad' has been gotten a lot of thumbs ups from critics and fans in the past few years, so, naturally, fans of the series are ready for the next season to kick off. Enter: Taylor Swift.

The video takes place in a small lab, where the guys from Teddie Films are dressed like White and his partner. They dance around and sing about how they split their drug dealing partnership at the end of the show's last season. The chorus has been changed to, "We are never, ever, ever gonna cook together" in order to fit the theme of the series.

The lyrics tell the song saga of White's drug-dealing partnership with his former student -- and how they are done working together.

This isn't the first time someone has capitalized on the success of 'WANEGBT' to make a hilarious video. Earlier this year, someone released a parody clip about the NHL lockout.

'Breaking Bad' returns to television for its final episodes ever this summer.