In a new survey on brands, people were asked what they'd give up in exchange for a lifetime supply of their favorite brand's products or services.

Some of the things that stood out to me while reading this article were that 40 percent said they'd give up social media for a month. Thirty nine percent would agree to do household chores for a year and 33 percent would shave off all their hair, or break up with a romantic partner.

I don't know who these people are, but there isn't anything in this world that I would leave my wife for, not even a lifetime supply of Frank's Hot Sauce. I put that s--t on everything! I can't believe one in three people would leave their partner for a lifetime supply of their favorite brand. Maybe they are thinking of a brand like Ford, or Apple? Maybe a lifetime supply of cars or electronics would be worth it to some?

I know brand loyalty is a huge thing, it for me at least. When I find a brand that I like and that works for me, I'll use it until the wheels fall off, but I think in this situation, I fall into the other 66 percent of those surveyed.

Take the poll, I want to know how you feel on this as well.