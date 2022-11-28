Brett Young to Hit the Road on ‘5 Tour 3 2 1′ in 2023

Country hitmaker Brett Young has announced his brand new tour, Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1.

Kicking off in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30, 2023, the 17-date trek will span across the U.S. and conclude at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2023. Morgan Evans and newcomer Ashley Cooke will serve as openers on the tour.

In addition to the touring news, the “In Case You Didn’t Know” hitmaker has shared that he will release a new rendition of his fan-favorite song, “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me,” on December 2. The heart-rending number, which Young co-wrote with Tiffany Goss and Matt Alderman, was originally released in 2017 off his self-titled debut album with Big Machine Label Group.

According to a press release, the track is slated to feature a more stripped-back production that will put Young’s emotional delivery front and center.

"I can be a very emotional songwriter and, for some reason, the sad, reflective songs, often come naturally for me,” Young shares with the press. “The song is a true story about a situation my now wife and I had many years back — it just describes the feeling of missing someone and seeing everyone else around you in happy relationships. Dann Huff has been wanting to cut a new version of it for a while so we thought the timing was right to give it a bit of a new life around this coming New Year."

Young’s 5 Tour 3, 2, 1 follows his recent sold-out tour across the pond in Europe. In April, the California native and Cooke collaborated on a duet version of her debut country radio single, "Never ‘Til Now."

Young is currently rising up the country charts with his current single, "You Didn’t," which is No. 15-and-climbing on the Mediabase Country Chart. The heartbreak number is off his 2021 eight-song collection, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, which also includes the hit single "Lady."

Fans can purchase tickets to Young's upcoming tour on his website.

Brett Young's 2023 5 Tour 3 2 1 Dates:

3/30/2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

3/31/2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/1/2023 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

4/6/2023 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

4/7/2023 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

4/8//2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4/20/2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

4/22/2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/27/2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

4/29/2023 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

5/12/2023 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center

5/13/2023 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

5/18/2023 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

5/19/2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

5/20/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

*Ashley Cooke not on this date