Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Wants Another Baby, and This Is What Triggered It [Picture]

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, admits she wouldn't mind having another baby.

The mother of two — Memphis is 7, Navy is 6 — tells fans via Instagram Stories that she's loving motherhood, and she would have more if she could.

What made her feel this way? Take a look at this picture that she shared:

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
Brittany shows her social media followers that her daughter, Navy, tucked a baby doll into a real bed, and that they just randomly found her there.

Then, she says: "I love having kids. I swear I'd have ... one more."

Another baby would be No. 5 for Jason, who has two much older daughters, and No. 3 for Brittany.

 

It's not likely to happen, however. Not long ago, Jason told Taste of Country Nights, "I always tell my wife, if you have a another baby, it's gonna be with a different husband. I am out of the game."

Aldean had a vasectomy procedure, and the chances that those can fail are about 1 in every 2,000, according to the Journal of Urology.

Brittany and Jason's son and daughter were conceived via IVF. And with IVF, according to the University Reproductive Associates, you can side-step the vasectomy and still have a child, should you decide to.

Will Brittany seeing her daughter's baby doll tucked into her bed make her try as hard as she can to convince the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer to have one more baby?

Only time will tell.

Filed Under: Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean
Categories: Celebrity Baby News, Celebrity Gossip, Country Music News

