At the start of Brooks & Dunn's tribute to Reba McEntire, the Kennedy Center honoree had tears in her eyes. Within 90 seconds she was dancing and smiling.

McEntire — one of eight people honored during a Dec. 2 ceremony that aired on CBS on Wednesday night (Dec. 26) — is dear friends with both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, and there's no doubt having them pay tribute to her meant something. Her daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson also performed for her, as did fellow Oklahoman Kristin Chenoweth and Lady Antebellum. Brooks & Dunn's cover of "Why Haven't I Heard From You" was one of the most lively moments from the show.

The duo had no trouble recreating the blues-rock spirit of the 1994 Top 5 hit from McEntire's Read My Mind album. Brooks begins on vocals with Dunn on guitar before the taller of the two takes lead. If you've never seen the pair on stage, or if it's been awhile, the three-minute-long performance is enough to leave you longing for more, and there will be more in 2019. Brooks & Dunn are slated to continue their Las Vegas residency, but the duo will also perform at several festivals including WE Fest in Minnesota and the Taste of Country Music Festival in New York in 2019.

In addition to McEntire, Cher and composers Wayne Shorter and Phillip Glass were among the 2018 Kennedy Center honorees. Hamilton co-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire were also honored at the ceremony, which 2017 Kennedy Center honoree Gloria Estefan hosted.