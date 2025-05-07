Watch Bunnie Xo Almost Wipe Out in Front of 100,000 People

Even a novice footwear fan knows that high heels and grated flooring don't mix. And despite the fact that Bunnie Xo is a veteran in the stiletto department, this particular patch of uneven flooring almost took her out.

Bunnie often walks onstage during Jelly Roll's shows, typically just to greet the crowd and share a kiss with her country superstar husband.

She might not be a singer, but she's got a large fanbase herself due to her Dumb Blonde podcast and her substantial social media following.

But this time around, Jelly happened to be standing on a grate. He doesn't perform in high heels, of course, and he seemed oblivious to the fact that his wife was going to have a difficult time coming out to join him when he called her onstage.

She tried her best, and made it through the entrance and a wave to Jelly's cheering fans. But then Jelly decided to spin her around, and well — she hit a wobble that very nearly became a full-fledged stage faceplant.

Bunnie's not scared to laugh at herself on social media, and she posted video of the moment, including a slow-mo replay of the wobble that nearly turned into catastrophe.

"When your husband picks the tiniest patch of non-grated stage to stand on in 6 inch high heels & you almost eat shiii in front of 100,000 people," she joked in the video, adding, "Lemme just scootch on outta here."

Read More: Bunnie Xo Re-Joins Jelly Roll's Tour After Making 'Some Babies'

Bunnie is a frequent presence on Jelly's tour dates, including his current run with Post Malone.

Early this year, she took a break from touring in order to focus on her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey and egg retrieval surgery. Jelly and Bunnie have both spoken about their plans to have a baby, and how they're pursuing IVF and surrogacy to fulfill that goal.