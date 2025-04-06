Bunnie Xo is Back on Tour With Jelly Roll After Making ‘Some Babies’
When Jelly Roll hits the road for his stadium tour with Post Malone this spring, his wife Bunnie Xo will be right there by his side.
This weekend, Bunnie shared a social media post saying she's "back" after taking some time off to focus on her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey and the egg retrieval surgery. That process is apparently now wrapped up, and she'll be headed out with her country superstar husband when the tour kicks off at the end of April.
"Took last tour off to make some babies, but I'm back," she said in the post.
Jelly and Bunnie have been open about their plans to try to have a baby via IVF and surrogacy, though they're keeping the details fairly close to the chest.
- Bunnie says she's dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility, especially since they're pursuing parenthood through IVF and surrogacy.
- Bunnie has suffered miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies in the past.
- Despite keeping much of their journey private, Bunnie says it's important to her to speak up about infertility in order to help destigmatize a struggle many women face.
Bunnie has also explained that is was no accident that her egg retrieval surgery fell during a time when Jelly wasn't home.
She said she intentionally blocked out a time to go through the IVF process when he was going to be out on the road -- in this case, a Canadian tour -- because she "didn't want him there."
