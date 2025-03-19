Bunnie Xo faced a personal fear recently, going under general anesthesia in order to undergo a procedure as part of her and her husband Jelly Roll's current round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

"I didn't even sleep last night I was so stressed," Bunnie admitted to one commenter on a video she shared of herself waking up after surgery.

It might have been a scary operation for Bunnie, but her sense of humor was still intact. She posted her drugged-up first reactions to waking up from anesthesia, including asking someone behind the camera, "How long have I been out?" not once but twice.

She might have been loopy, but Bunnie still knew the technical name for the intravenous anesthetic medicine she'd been given.

"Not gonna lie, I love propofol," she said. "That's good s--t."

"I'm f--ing high as hell," she continued, but added, "I'm so thankful. Praise Jesus."

Her next sentiment wasn't quite so gracious: "Did I poop on the doctor?" Bunnie wondered.

Bunnie's surgery was related to her ongoing IVF efforts with her country superstar husband. They've shared that they're trying to have a baby, and the process has been hard on Bunnie both mentally and physically.

But in the caption of her newest post, Bunnie still seemed excited about the prospect of getting one step closer to "making babies."

Are Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Having a Baby?

Jelly and Bunnie have talked about their hopes of having a baby together, but they typically keep the details private.

Bunnie says she's dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility, especially since they're pursuing parenthood through IVF and surrogacy.

Bunnie has suffered miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies in the past.

Despite keeping much of their journey private, Bunnie says it's important to her to speak up about infertility in order to help destigmatize a struggle many women face.

Even though the couple have only shared part of their IVF journey so far, it's not totally surprising that Bunnie decided to share video of her in her vulnerable post-anesthesia state. Last spring, she shared a series of videos of Jelly Roll's sedated post-op thoughts after he underwent dental surgery.