Bunnie Xo's video posts of a heavily-sedated, post-dental surgery Jelly Roll are getting progressively spicier and spicier.

On Tuesday (March 19), Bunnie shared another clip — the third that she's posted so far — of Jelly Roll still groggy after anesthesia. This time around, he's fresh out of surgery and reclined in the dentist's chair as she makes her way over to ask how he's feeling.

"I wish...you'd climb on top of me," says a numb-jawed Jelly Roll in response, holding out his arms. "Come on."

"No," Bunnie chides with a laugh before leaning in to give her husband a hug and kiss.

It's not the first time that Jelly Roll's post-surgery musings have gotten a little racy. Earlier this week, Bunnie shared a clip of him in the car, swearing up and down that she's the only woman for him — but acknowledging that there sure are a lot of "hotties" out there.

Jelly Roll's been spending quite a bit of time in the dentist's chair lately, since he's undergoing a wide-scale dental reconstruction before his tour kicks off in April. He's getting new veneers, filling cavities, placing implants and pulling out some wisdom teeth.

There's a fair bit of work on his mouth still left to go, but Jelly Roll is now past the halfway point.

"Two more surgeries and he's done," Bunnie wrote in the caption of her latest post. The good news? That means fans can probably look forward to at least a couple more snippets of "Anesthesia Roll" content.

