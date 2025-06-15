Cam Announces ‘All Things Light,’ First Album in Five Years

Five years after the release of her last full-length studio project, Cam has a new album on the way.

The singer announced All Things Light on Friday (June 13), and released the first single off the collection, "Turns Out That I Am God." It's the first glimpse into an album cycle that the singer says dates back to 2020, when she became a first-time mother during the first round of lockdowns in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A labor of love and hope and fear and surrender," Cam wrote on Instagram, in a post where she announced her new record and revealed its cover art.

"Maybe it's being a mother, or getting older, or maybe it's the loss and grief I've had to make room for in my heart these last few years," she reflects. "This art helped me embrace the abyss -- and even sing & dance in the face of all the unknown."

Perhaps best known to country fans for her 2015 hit song "Burning House," Cam has long been one of the genre's most compelling trope-defiers. She has long carried elements of pop and folk into her personal musical blend, and on this new project, she worked with collaborators from the worlds of pop, R&B and more.

Last year, Cam was featured on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, and the project earned her an Album of the Year Grammy Award for her songwriting contributions.

According to a press release, All Things Light is in part an examination of life's big questions through the eyes of the singer's now-five-year-old daughter Lucy, and an attempt to sum up an honest answer to unanswerable questions on life, death, faith and more.

That's the direction that the first single, "Turns Out That I Am God," is headed.

"There's an Alan Watts talk where he speaks about how we're all God, we've just forgotten," Cam notes. "I wanted this song to express that idea humbly, asking how we might live our lives if we acknowleged that we are all God together."

All Things Light is due out on July 18. The album is available to pre-save now.