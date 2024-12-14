New Country Albums Coming in 2025

Two of country music's top male artists of the 21st century have new albums planned for 2025.

You'll also find new projects from a heralded duo, country music's quietest crossover star, the CMA Entertainer of the Year and a Beatle. Yep, Ringo Starr wants to try country music, and in fact — his new album is first on our list of collections coming in 2025.

Kane Brown, Lanco and the War and Treaty are three artists with confirmed albums, but Eric Church assured us he has something planned for the year, and Chris Young's new record label has to be itching to get a project out on him.

Neon Union, Morgan Wallen and more also have new music in store for the new year. Scroll down to see all the albums we know about so far. This list will be updated as more and more albums get announced.

New Country Albums Releases in 2025:

January 2025

Jan. 10: Ringo Starr, Look Up

Jan. 17: Lanco, We're Gonna Make It

Jan. 24: Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Memory Bank

Jan. 24: Kane Brown, The High Road

Jan. 24: Ty Myers, The Select

Jan. 31: Neon Union, Good Years

February 2025

Feb. 14: The War and Treaty, Plus One

Rumored In 2025

Blake Shelton

Chris Young

Eric Church

Morgan Wallen

