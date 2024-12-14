New Country Albums Coming in 2025
Two of country music's top male artists of the 21st century have new albums planned for 2025.
You'll also find new projects from a heralded duo, country music's quietest crossover star, the CMA Entertainer of the Year and a Beatle. Yep, Ringo Starr wants to try country music, and in fact — his new album is first on our list of collections coming in 2025.
Kane Brown, Lanco and the War and Treaty are three artists with confirmed albums, but Eric Church assured us he has something planned for the year, and Chris Young's new record label has to be itching to get a project out on him.
Neon Union, Morgan Wallen and more also have new music in store for the new year. Scroll down to see all the albums we know about so far. This list will be updated as more and more albums get announced.
New Country Albums Releases in 2025:
January 2025
Jan. 10: Ringo Starr, Look Up
Jan. 17: Lanco, We're Gonna Make It
Jan. 24: Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Memory Bank
Jan. 24: Kane Brown, The High Road
Jan. 24: Ty Myers, The Select
Jan. 31: Neon Union, Good Years
February 2025
Feb. 14: The War and Treaty, Plus One
Rumored In 2025
Blake Shelton
Chris Young
Eric Church
Morgan Wallen
