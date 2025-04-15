Dierks Bentley's new Broken Branches album is going to feature a certified country music legend.

The 11-song project will also include collaborations with Riley Green and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Broken Branches is Bentley's 11th studio album.

It will be released on June 13 via Capitol Records Nashville.

The "She Hates Me" singer wrote just four of the songs on the album, his fewest since Long Trip Alone in 2006.

Jon Randall and Ross Copperman produced an album that includes celebrated musicians like Jedd Hughes and Charlie Worsham. Stephen Wilson Jr. joins Bentley for the previously-released "Cold Beer Can," a stripped down, blue collar song in the spirit of hits like "Riser."

Miranda Lambert joins Bentley on "Near You." The longtime friends previously sang together on "Bad Angel," and under-appreciated song from his Up on the Ridge album (2010). They've also been known to collaborate at music festivals if they are on the same bill.

An exciting addition to the tracklist for Broken Branches is John Anderson. He'll join Bentley and Green on the title track, described as "a grounded anthem with a mood-boosting jukebox stomp in honor of nature's black sheep."

Anderson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024. One of his No. 1 hits is called "Black Sheep."

"She Hates Me" is Bentley's current radio single. On May 29 he'll begin the Broken Branches Tour with Zach Top and the Band Loula.

Dierks Bentley, Broken Branches Tracklist:

1. "Cold Beer Can" (Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Stephen Wilson Jr. Dierks Bentley)

2. "Jesus Loves Me" (Adam James, Ben Stennis, Allison Veltz Cruz)

3. "She Hates Me" (Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Allen, Wesley Scantlin, Bentley)

4. "Something Worth Fixing" (Wilson Jr., Dick, Bentley)

5. "Standing in the Sun" (Kyle Sturrock)

6. "Well Well Whiskey" (Seth Ennis, Devin Dawson, Jordan Reynolds)

7. "Broken Branches" (Feat. Riley Green, John Anderson) (Zach Abend, Beau Bailey, Graham Barham)

8. "Off The Map" (Jeremy Bussey, Lauren McLamb, Adam Wood)

9. "Near You" (Feat. Miranda Lambert) (Scooter Carusoe, Copperman, Ben Williams)

10. "For as Long as I Can Remember" (Dawson, Connie Harrington)

11. "Don’t Cry for Me" (Jim Beavers, Bentley)

