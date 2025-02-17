Dierks Bentley is planting down roots for his 2025 Broken Branches Tour, a trek scheduled to kick off in late May in Austin, Texas.

These shows will kick off the singer's next musical chapter, which officially opened earlier this month with the release of his grunge-rock-tinged new breakup song "She Hates Me."

As he continues to gear up for new music, Bentley says he's hoping for this run of dates to be his most fun one yet.

"I'm 20(ish) years into doing this, and I've seriously never been more excited about a tour," Bentley says in a press release, citing his opening acts — The Band Loula and hot up-and-comer Zach Top — as a big reason for his excitement about hitting the road.

Speaking to Taste of Country in a recent interview, Bentley says that Top — just like himself and a lot of the musicians he performs with — has a strong bluegrass background, and that's made for some solid common ground between the camps.

"It'd be an understatement to say he gets along with my guys. Just a lot of picking backstage and singing," Bentley explains. " I asked him if he wanted [to come out with us] this summer and he said he would, so it's gonna be a really great summer ... The sides of the stage will be just as packed as the front row."

Tickets for Bentley's upcoming tour will go on sale starting Friday (Feb. 21), with a variety of pre-sales taking place earlier in the week.

Dierks Bentley, 2025 Broken Branches Tour Dates:

May 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 5 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 6 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 14 -- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 19 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 21 -- Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

June 27 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 28 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 10 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 11 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 -- Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center

July 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 31 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 7 -- Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 14 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 15 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 21 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Aug. 22 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca Cola Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug. 28 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 29 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 30 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre