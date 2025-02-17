Dierks Bentley Drops 2025 Broken Branches Tour Dates
Dierks Bentley is planting down roots for his 2025 Broken Branches Tour, a trek scheduled to kick off in late May in Austin, Texas.
These shows will kick off the singer's next musical chapter, which officially opened earlier this month with the release of his grunge-rock-tinged new breakup song "She Hates Me."
As he continues to gear up for new music, Bentley says he's hoping for this run of dates to be his most fun one yet.
"I'm 20(ish) years into doing this, and I've seriously never been more excited about a tour," Bentley says in a press release, citing his opening acts — The Band Loula and hot up-and-comer Zach Top — as a big reason for his excitement about hitting the road.
Speaking to Taste of Country in a recent interview, Bentley says that Top — just like himself and a lot of the musicians he performs with — has a strong bluegrass background, and that's made for some solid common ground between the camps.
"It'd be an understatement to say he gets along with my guys. Just a lot of picking backstage and singing," Bentley explains. " I asked him if he wanted [to come out with us] this summer and he said he would, so it's gonna be a really great summer ... The sides of the stage will be just as packed as the front row."
Tickets for Bentley's upcoming tour will go on sale starting Friday (Feb. 21), with a variety of pre-sales taking place earlier in the week.
Dierks Bentley, 2025 Broken Branches Tour Dates:
May 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
June 5 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 6 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
June 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 14 -- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 19 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 21 -- Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome
June 27 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 28 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 10 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 11 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 12 -- Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center
July 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 31 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 7 -- Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 8 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 14 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 15 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 21 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Aug. 22 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca Cola Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Aug. 28 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 29 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 30 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
