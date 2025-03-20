Eric Church’s New Single Got Leaked — Here’s What He Did Next

Eric Church's single release plan may have been spoiled by a leak, but he still got the last word.

The Chief has been gearing up for new music over the past week, and on Monday (March 17), he officially announced the release of his new single, "Hands of Time."

The song was supposed to come out at midnight on Thursday (March 20), but it wound up getting leaked a little early.

By the time the clock struck midnight, plenty of fans had already gotten to hear "Hands of Time": A bluesy, crank-it-up barn-burner that takes listeners right back to the nostalgia of Church classics like "Springsteen."

But Church still had one more secret up his sleeve, and he revealed it on Thursday. He's got a new album coming, called Evangeline vs. the Machine.

He also shared the tracklist for the project. Coming in at eight songs — split into Side A and Side B — it's a slimmer release than fans might have expected from The Chief, whose last album, Heart & Soul, was a triple album.

The new collection will be out on May 2.

Some of its songs should sound familiar to Church fans. Other than "Hands of Time" — which is the single and the lead track — Evangeline vs. the Machine also includes "Darkest Hour," which Church released in 2024 and dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Helene.

It also includes "Johnny," a song that the singer debuted in February at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. That track hasn't yet been released in studio version.

Evangeline vs. the Machine is available to preorder and pre-save now. Jay Joyce produced the project.

Eric Church, Evangeline vs. the Machine Tracklisting:

1. "Hands of Time"

2. "Bleed on Paper"

3. "Johnny"

4. "Storm in Their Blood"

5. "Darkest Hour"

6. "Evangeline"

7. "Rocket's White Lincoln"

8. "Clap Hands"

Eric Church's "Hands of Time" Lyrics:

Detroit built brakes so they could make a Chevy slow down / And a just right midnight 'Sorry' might turn 'Goodbye' around / Bloody Marys and aspirin will give a hangover one hell of a fight / But my remedy for handling the hands of time...

Chorus:

Is Seger singing 'Hollywood Nights,' 'Even the losers get lucky sometimes' / A paradise by the dashboard light / And I'm just fine, I'm doing alright / We ain't as young as we used to be / But young at heart is so easy / When you let some loud guitars and words that rhyme / Handle the hands of time

My go-to game day jersey's always Carolina blue / When I need to find forgiveness, I find a little small-town church pew / Yeah, after work I like to put my elbows up on a bar / But girl, I turn to the speakers when I need to speak to this ole heart / And it's...

Chorus:

Back in Black, Shook Me All Night Long, Could You Be Loved, Redemption Song / Luckenbach, home sweet home, I'm where I belong, ain't nothing wrong / Yeah, we ain't as young as we used to be / But young at heart is so easy / When you let some loud guitars and words that rhyme / Handle the hands of time / Hands of time

Tryin' to hang on as the song rolls / Like gravity pulls on the grains of sand / We take our licks, life takes its toll / We say thanks and we fold our hands / And it's...

Chorus:

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound / Sunday Morning Coming Down / Tuesday's gone, green grass of home / I come to the garden alone, yeah / We ain't as young as we used to be / But until under that willow you bury me / I'm gonna turn up some loud guitars / Turn up some loud guitars / Turn up some loud guitars / Crank up some loud guitars / Crank up some loud guitars / Wanna hear some loud guitars / Gonna let some loud guitars and words that rhyme / Handle the hands of time