Eric Church Officially Announces His Next Single

Eric Church's fans were right: The singer's social media tease over the weekend was leading up to the announcement of a new single.

The Chief officially announced a new single called "Hands of Time" on Monday morning (March 17), posting a photo of himself in the studio.

The song will be out on Thursday (March 20.)

No more details are available yet, but it seems like there's definitely a clock theme to Church's new release. The teaser video he shared this weekend included a lot of clock imagery, as well as a few other hints and visual clues that had fans doing their best sleuthing work in the comments section about what might be to come.

Of course, those fan detectives are hoping The Chief won't stop with just one song. Most of the commenters speculated that Church is planning to announce a new album in 2025, and there's good reason to think they might be right.

Will Eric Church Release a New Album in 2025?

Church hasn't announced a new album for 2025. However, there are a few reasons why fans have good reason to think he might. For one thing, he debuted an unreleased song called "Johnny" at the 2025 Country Radio Seminar last month.

At the end of last year, Taste of Country predicted a new album from The Chief would come in 2025. In making that prediction, we were mostly just looking at his usual music release patterns.

Church typically releases an album every two or three years, but it's been about four years since Heart & Soul came out in 2021.

That was a triple album, so we'll cut him some slack, but still, it's time for a new album from The Chief.

In 2024, he released "Darkest Hour," his first solo music in three years, and it's not attached to any album project so far.