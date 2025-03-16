Eric Church Fans Are Convinced a New Album’s On the Way — Here’s Why

Eric Church posted a mysterious, elaborate video clip to social media over the weekend, and fans are dusting off their detective hats to try to figure out what it all could mean.

The general consensus? Many believe that there's good reason to suspect new music -- or even an album! -- could be coming soon.

The video opens with a woman sitting at a desk, carefully using a rag to clean off something that looks like it could be an old mirror or piece of art. A close-up shot shows her necklace, bearing the Greek alphabet letter Sigma. Cut to a person in a tool shop wearing a hazmat suit, the letter "M" embossed across the back.

A clock ticking serves as the soundtrack to the clip, and there's a clock motif going on visually, too: Towards the end, we see a close-up of a stopwatch.

Fans went deep into the details, and many believed that the clues in the video had more details to share than just a potential album release -- they think Church is burying some hints about the timing, too.

"Okay not to be psychotic but I think it's March 18th at 12:30," one user wrote on Instagram. "Sigma is the 18th letter. M, March? 12:30 drop? If I'm right I win Eric Church."

Get our free mobile app

Another fan noticed that the clocks in the video were set to different times, and also focused on the word "Porter" written in one of the shots.

"I didn't have time for a rabbit hole today tbh. But here I am looking up M Porter, a basketball player that has NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS," they wrote. "And why is one clock 4:40 and the other 12:30. Kinda mean but go off Chief. All I got is March 18th."

Will Eric Church Release a New Album in 2025?

Church hasn't announced a new album for 2025. However, there are a few reasons why fans have good reason to think he might. For one thing, he debuted an unreleased song called "Johnny" at the 2025 Country Radio Seminar last month.

At the end of last year, Taste of Country predicted a new album from The Chief would come in 2025. In making that prediction, we were mostly just looking at his usual music release patterns.

Church typically releases an album every two or three years, but it's been about four years since Heart & Soul came out in 2021.

That was a triple album, so we'll cut him some slack, but still, it's time for a new album from the Chief.

In 2024, he released "Darkest Hour," his first solo music in three years, and it's not attached to any album project so far.