Well, that didn't take too long. Just a couple of months after Morgan Wallen settled his felony charges for throwing a chair off of the sixth floor of Eric Church's Nashville bar, Chief's on Broadway, Church's bar seems to be making light of the situation.

According to People, a new drink at Chief's on Broadway is called The Chair, and it features Smirnoff raspberry vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemonade and a splash of soda.

Is that what the "More Than My Hometown" singer was drinking at the exact time that he made the decision to toss the chair off of the sixth-floor balcony, nearly striking police officers who were doing routine patrol?

The world may never know — but we do know that this drink is on the menu and ready to roll out to tourists and locals on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

If there was any doubt that the drink is an ode to Wallen's chair incident, the mini folding chair that comes as a topper should sell the fact that it is what it looks to be.

Here is the kicker, though: This is one expensive drink, as it costs $19.

There is not a country fan in America that did not hear about 'The Chair' incident at Chief's on Broadway with Wallen, and now you can take a trip to Nashville to order a one-of-a-kind drink to commemorate the incident that Wallen would probably like to forget.

