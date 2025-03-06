Rascal Flatts rounded up a stunning group of collaborators for a new album of duets called Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets. Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are three of the biggest.

Although, Jason Aldean is a pretty big deal, too.

The new 10-song collection is in the spirit of successful collaborative albums from Brooks & Dunn, released in 2019 and 2024. The tracklist (see below) only scratches the surface of the trio's catalog.

Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets will be released on June 6 via Big Machine Records.

The group is currently on their Life Is a Highway Tour, with nearly all remaining dates sold out.

This is a comeback tour and project for Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney after they disbanded in 2021.

Rascal Flatts + Kelly Clarkson, Together Again!

Of the 10 songs found on Rascal Flatts new album, "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson stands out. The pair have teamed up before, but it's been a long time. At the 2006 ACM Awards, the band were joined by the original American Idol winner to sing "What Hurts the Most."

In 2020, Clarkson would tribute Flatts with a performance of "I'm Movin' On" during a Kellyoke segment of the Kelly Clarkson Show. Speculation at the time suggested the song was meaningful to her as she and Brandon Blackstock divorced.

Jordan Davis, Lzzy Hale, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce are a few more of the singers Flatts have teamed up with for the remakes. The album will also include their new song with Jonas Brothers called "I Dare You."

Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets Album Tracklist:

1. "I Dare You" (with Jonas Brothers)

2. "Fast Cars and Freedom" (with Jason Aldean)

3. "My Wish" (with Carly Pearce)

4. "Mayberry" (with Blake Shelton)

5. "Stand" (with Brandon Lake)

6. "Summer Nights" (with Ashley Cooke)

7. "What Hurts The Most" (with Backstreet Boys)

8. "Yours If You Want It" (with Jordan Davis)

9. "Life Is a Highway" (with Lzzy Hale)

10. "I'm Movin' On" (with Kelly Clarkson)

