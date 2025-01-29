On Friday (Jan. 31), Rascal Flatts will release their first radio single since 2020, "I Dare You."

What makes the song extra unique is that it's a collaboration with the pop group the Jonas Brothers.

But, why? How?

"They [The Jonas Brothers] wrote the song with Shay Mooney, from Dan + Shay, and they came to us and they were like 'We feel like this is a chorus that sounds like Rascal Flatts," the Flatts' Jay DeMarcus explains, "and we'd love to be a part of it, if it's something you guys are open to.'"

The country trip had just announced their 25th anniversary tour, the Life Is a Highway Tour, so the time was ripe to get new music out.

"We thought this might be a cool way to just kinda sneak back in in radio and release some new music," DeMarcus says.

Country's trio has long respected the threesome of brothers, and "all they've been able to do," he further explains.

"It seemed like a good opportunity and a good time and a good fit."

Rascal Flatts have already started rehearsing for the 2025 tour, which kicks off in February in Evansville, Ind.