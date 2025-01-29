The Reason Rascal Flatts + Jonas Brothers Are Releasing a Song Together [Exclusive]

The Reason Rascal Flatts + Jonas Brothers Are Releasing a Song Together [Exclusive]

Jason Kempin, Terry Wyatt, XNY/Star Max/GC Images, Getty Images

On Friday (Jan. 31), Rascal Flatts will release their first radio single since 2020, "I Dare You."

What makes the song extra unique is that it's a collaboration with the pop group the Jonas Brothers.

But, why? How?

"They [The Jonas Brothers] wrote the song with Shay Mooney, from Dan + Shay, and they came to us and they were like 'We feel like this is a chorus that sounds like Rascal Flatts," the Flatts' Jay DeMarcus explains, "and we'd love to be a part of it, if it's something you guys are open to.'"

The country trip had just announced their 25th anniversary tour, the Life Is a Highway Tour, so the time was ripe to get new music out.

"We thought this might be a cool way to just kinda sneak back in in radio and release some new music," DeMarcus says.

Country's trio has long respected the threesome of brothers, and "all they've been able to do," he further explains.

"It seemed like a good opportunity and a good time and a good fit."

Rascal Flatts have already started rehearsing for the 2025 tour, which kicks off in February in Evansville, Ind.

Wildest Country Music Tour Rider Requests

Country artists reveal secrets when they submit a tour rider. Here are the wildest requests from nearly a dozen superstars, including Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr. and more!

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

14 Country Stars Who've Quit Touring + 4 Tried But Couldn't

Life on the road was just too much for these 17 country stars.

You'll find several legends in perfectly good health as well as at least two young (relatively) hitmakers on this list of stars who quit touring. You'll also find four artists who pulled a Tom Brady — they tried to retire, but life at home just wasn't what they longed for.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Rascal Flatts, Shay Mooney
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

More From Taste of Country