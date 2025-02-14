The boys are back in town! Rascal Flatts kicked off their Life Is a Highway Tour at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. on Thursday night (Feb. 13) — a long-awaited moment for fans.

It's the trio's first tour together since their 2019 Summer Playlist Tour.

Initially, the trek was meant to be their farewell tour in 2020, but it was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has been on a bit of a hiatus for the better part of the last five years.

"Evansville, IN!!!! You guys were PERFECT," Flatts member Jay DeMarcus shares on social media with a photo from the show. "The love we felt from you on opening night was overwhelming ... Thank you."

"Until next time," he adds with a heart emoji.

Wait ... Did Rascal Flatts Retire?

The Life Is a Highway Tour is a reunion of sorts, after the trio after they had announced they would be retiring five years ago. Although no official word has been spoken about the band being back together for good and there's been no mention of new music, the group is excited to work with one another again.

A pause for each of them has been beneficial, especially Joe Don Rooney. After DUI charges and a divorce, Rooney is doing much better — it's a transformation DeMarcus is proud to see.

"Sober Joe Don is incredible!" the bassist says of his bandmate. "I have to say I'm so proud of him for what he's been through and what he's been able to overcome."

Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

After 20 years of making music, Rascal Flatts have no shortage of hits to play on the road. This tour's setlist is packed with singalong hits.

"Here's to You"

"Yours If You Want It"

"Fast Cars and Freedom"

"Stand"

"Mayberry"

"My Wish"

"Banjo"

"I'm Movin' On"

"Why Wait"

"I Dare You"

"Take Me There"

"I Melt"

"These Days"

"Bless the Broken Road"

"I Like the Sound of That"

"Rewind"

"What Hurts the Most"

"Me and My Gang"

"Summer Nights / Life Is a Highway"