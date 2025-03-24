Parker McCollum Announces Self-Titled Studio Album

Parker McCollum announced the first details of his new album over the weekend in Houston.

The “What Kind of Man” singer is set to drop his self-titled project this summer.

Talking to his crowd at RodeoHouston on Friday (March 21), McCollum confirmed his fifth studio album for June 27.

"This is album is probably as close as I’ll ever get" — to returning to the sound that broke him on The Limestone Kid in 2017 — he says. That album and its followup were released independently before he signed with MCA Nashville and dropped Gold Chain Cowboy and Never Enough in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

McCollum has released five songs to radio, three of which have hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

In 2022, he won New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards.

He's currently on the What Kind of Man Tour.

No other details about the album were revealed onstage or in a press release that followed.

While there were no vocal collaborations on his last album, McCollum has previously sung with Danielle Bradbery and written with Miranda Lambert for his albums. He also joined Lambert for a song called "Santa Fe" on her 2024 project, Postcards From Texas.

This week, McCollum is up competing with seven other "new school" country artists during March Man-Ness, a bracket style competition to decide the genre's hottest male artist. After a Round 1 win over Dillon Carmichael, he's squaring off against Warren Zeiders during this fan-vote competition.

The winner of this side of the bracket will square off against the winner of the "Old School" country stars.

McCollum's next tour date is April 4 at the Tortuga Music Festival. He'll be joining George Strait for select shows this spring and summer.

