Parker McCollum's Houston Rodeo set on Friday (March 21) featured a very special onstage guest: His seven-month-old son, Major.

The singer's wife Hallie Ray Light brought their baby boy out onstage in the middle of McCollum's set, letting him say hi to a massive crowd that clocked in at over 71,000, according to a review from the Houston Press.

Major -- who has made appearances at McCollum's shows in the past -- doesn't seem to suffer from much stage fright. He calmly looked around at the audience from his spot in his mom's arms, kicking his feet in excitement when he saw his superstar dad.

McCollum's fans have met Major before, but they've never seen him in an outfit quite like this one.

He came out onstage every bit the little cowboy, dressed in head-to-toe denim, a ball cap and an oversized, custom belt buckle. Fan-captured video shows the jumbo tron zooming in on little Major's outfit -- which also included an adorable blue pair of ear-protecting headphones -- before he left the stage.

"Love you, Major man. Go be good, okay? It's past your bedtime," McCollum told his son onstage.

According to the Houston Press, Major's appearance onstage was just one of several highlight moments during McCollum's Houston Rodeo set on Friday.

Elsewhere during his time at the Rodeo, the singer brought up an old friend of his named Jamie, who proposed to his girlfriend right there on stage -- and she said yes.

The singer also let his Houston crowd be the first ones to know an exciting new piece of musical news. McCollum announced this his fifth studio album will be released this summer, on June 27. He hinted that this project should please fans of his debut project, noting, "This album is probably as close [to the debut] as I'll ever get."

McCollum and his wife got married in 2022, and Major -- who is their first child -- was born in August 2024.