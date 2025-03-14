Blake Shelton is releasing a new album in 2025, and he has shared the title, cover art and track listing with fans.

What Is the Title of Blake Shelton's Next Album?

Shelton is set to drop an all-new studio album titled For Recreational Use Only in May. The album is his first since signing a new deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

What Songs Appear on Blake Shelton's New Album?

Shelton released the album's lead single, "Texas," in November of 2024, and the song is already a Top 10 hit.

Shelton dropped another new song titled "Let Him in Anyway" on Friday morning (March 14) in advance of the new album. The powerful ballad centers around a man who is "hoping for divine forgiveness for a lost friend who was just shy of redemption," according to a press release.

Hardy is one of the writers on the song.

“‘Let Him in Anyway’ is one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever had the chance to record,” Shelton states. “Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I’ve never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special. It’s an honor to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made.”

Who Else Appears on Blake Shelton's For Recreational Use Only Album?

In addition to Hardy, Shelton drew from some of the top songwriting talent in Nashville for the new album, including Zach Crowell, Chris Tompkins, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and more.

For Recreational Use Only also features guest appearances from Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, as well as country legend John Anderson and Shelton's longtime friend Craig Morgan, who is currently on the road with him for his 2025 Friends & Heroes Tour.

What Is the Release Date for Blake Shelton's New Album?

For Recreational Use Only is set for release on May 9.

Can I See the Cover of Blake Shelton's New Album?

Is Blake Shelton's New Album Available for Pre-Order?

The album is currently available for pre-save, pre-add and pre-order across a wide variety of digital music providers.

Blake Shelton, For Recreational Use Only Track List:

1. "Stay Country or Die Tryin’," (Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, Beau Bailey)

2. "Texas," (Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman)

3. "Hangin’ On (feat. Gwen Stefani)," (Sam Ellis, Charles Kelley, Greylan James)

4. "Strangers," (Michael Hardy, Zach Crowell, Jameson Rodgers)

5. "Let Him in Anyway," (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Carson Wallace)

6. "Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan)," (Chris Tompkins, Sarah Buxton, Jake Rose)

7. "Life’s Been Comin’ Too Fast," (Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy, Lindsay Rimes)

8. "Don’t Mississippi," (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne)

9. "All of My Love," (Colton Swon, Zach Swon)

10. "Cold Can," (Bobby Pinson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)

11. "The Keys," (Jay Brunswick, Brock Berryhill, Bobby Pinson)

12. "Years" (feat. John Anderson)," (Pat McLaughlin, John Anderson, David Ferguson, Daniel Auerbach)

