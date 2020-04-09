The Kinky Truth About Cam’s New Song, ‘Till There’s Nothing Left’

Cam sings it because she's lived it. Her sultry new track "Till There's Nothing Left" tells a story of an irresistible romance when time and place are of no consequence. The lyrics started with a voice memo and maybe a bottle of wine, but the inspiration behind Cam's vocals came long before that.

Hillary Lindsey, Jeff Bhasker and Tyler Johnson helped Cam write "Till There's Nothing Left," a new song from the "Burning House" singer's upcoming album, due sometime in 2020. Bhasker and Johnson were all over Cam's debut album Untamed in 2015, together writing the singer's Grammy nominated ballad. It was Lindsey who left the memo where she sung what would be come the song's opening lyric.

"I think they'd kind of whipped out the wine because it was like, 'La, la, la, la, la, la,'" Cam says, impersonating Lindsey's tipsy slur. "And Hillary's playing this beat on the drums. (I'm like), 'What? This is sexy and amazing and we gotta write this.'"

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Cam admits she was a little nervous to go where the song takes her because it hits too close to home. But she leaned on some sage advice from her grandmother — a woman raised in rural Canada who had a great metaphor for sex. Watch to the very end for that laugh-out-loud moment ... the 35-year-old new mother also updates fans on mom life and how she and husband Adam Weaver are splitting baby duties.

Cam's "Till There's Nothing Left" Song Lyrics:

I wanna steal every breath of fire / From every star in the southern sky / I wanna lay down in the dark / Take a match right to your heart / I wanna hide with you in the rain / In the eye of a hurricane / I wanna call it for what it is / Give you everything I've got to give.

Chorus:

Till there's nothing left / Till there's nothing left / Me and you in the backseat / Drivin' me crazy / Killin' me baby / Till there's nothing left / Till there's nothing left / With the windows up / Spendin' all my love / Prayin' God don't save me / Till there's nothing left.

Keep me locked up in your eyes / Before the sun pushes out the night / Before we're whispers in the air / Come on and take me without a care / I wanna know what it feels like / To disappear into you / And never have to say goodbye / I'm gonna call love what it is / Give you everything I've got to give.

Repeat Chorus

Don't wanna go yet, Romeo and Juliet / Sunrise feelin' like a final sunset / Ooh baby, drivin' me crazy / Windows up, prayin' God don't save me / Don't wanna go yet, Romeo and Juliet / Sunrise feelin' like a final sunset / Ooh baby, drivin' me crazy / Windows up, prayin' God don't save me.

Repeat Chorus