It's a girl for Cam. The "Burning House" singer has welcomed her first child with husband Adam Weaver, she announced on Saturday.

Lucy Marvel Weaver was born on Thursday (Dec. 19). The singer says she underwent a C-section at 39 weeks because baby was breech. "Here we are," Cam writes in sharing photos of her new addition.

Cam revealed via Instagram that she was expecting in October. "We've been keeping a secret for the past seven months, but ... I feel like it's time to let you guys in on it,” she said at the time, showing off her then-baby bump.

Weaver is a business broker in Nashville at First Choice Business Brokers. The pair met in September of 2015 through mutual friends. A year later, they wed in an intimate ceremony at Joshua Tree in California, outside in the desert. The couple took their honeymoon in both Bali and Tokyo before heading back home to Nashville.

2019 has been a busy year for the singer. In August, she recorded a song entirely in French, "La Marcheuse.” In April she joined EDM producer turned Country producer, Diplo, for his debut song on his side project, Thomas Wesley (his legal name). The duo blended county storytelling with Cam’s twangy vocals and his electronic beats on "So Long."

Lately she has been working on her next album while releasing new music in pieces for fans. There is no set release date, or any other information regarding the upcoming record.