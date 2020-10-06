Cam has always had a knack for bringing genre-blending pop influences to her traditional country roots, and on her upcoming album The Otherside, the singer will push those boundaries even further. To do so, she called on an impressive roster of out-of-genre co-writers to contribute to the project.

Pop megastar Harry Styles, singer-songwriter Sam Smith and the late Swedish DJ Avicii all helped pen tracks for The Otherside, a project that, Cam explains, is even more meaningful due to the fact that it was a group effort.

"I have just these incredible co-writers on here that normally, you know, you don't see artists coming on another artist's album like this," Cam explained at a virtual press room during the 2020 ACM Awards. "... I'm so grateful to have so many talented, wonderful people give their hearts into this, too. It's my baby and a lot of people's baby."

It's far from the first time Cam has collaborated with artists outside the country genre; in fact, she's got history working with many of the performers who helped her write her newest batch of songs. She co-wrote Sam Smith's 2017 song, "Palace," and subsequently recorded and released her own take on the track. Since then, she also joined Smith on the 2018 Thrill of It All Tour.

Cam has opened for Harry Styles, too: The former One Direction bandmate invited her to join the bill for a Nashville show he played in 2017. But it was Avicii's contributions to The Otherside, Cam points out, that made her want to work harder than ever to make the album the best it could possibly be. The pair were at work on a song when, in April of 2018, the EDM DJ died by suicide after a long battle with mental health. After the loss of her collaborator, Cam wanted to honor his memory by fulfilling his vision for the track they'd worked on together.

"I felt I had to get this right for his tastes, for how much of a perfectionist he was, and also just for his family and his legacy," the singer tells Radio.com. "I'm so proud of how it came together."

The Otherside arrives on Oct. 30. It's Cam's sophomore album, following her 2015 full-length debut, Untamed.