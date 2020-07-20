Cam Preps Sophomore Album ‘The Otherside’ for October Release

Cam has announced the details of her sophomore album, The Otherside, and a new song, "Classic."

In an interview with Music Row, the singer-songwriter shares that she split her writing sessions between Nashville, New York and Los Angeles, chronicling her journey over the past five years into the new set of songs.

Cam co-wrote "Classic" with Jack Antonoff, who helped produce Taylor Swift's 1989 album and the Chicks' new project, Gaslighter. The bubbly track hits on all the nostalgic heirlooms that make you say "they don't make them like this anymore," from yellow taxis and a friend's mixtape to icons like Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and Betty Davis.

"I want to hit rewind baby / And take our time / They don't make them like this anymore / But you and I we're built to last / Just a couple of stone cold classics," Cam sings over a shimmery, pop-infused melody.

The follow-up to her 2015 debut Untamed — which featured her breakthrough hit "Burning House" — will be released this fall in partnership with Cam's label home, RCA Records, and Nashville-based Triple Tigers Records. In between the two projects, Cam has experienced many life changes, like marrying husband Adam Weaver and welcoming daughter Lucy in December 2019, in addition to leaving her previous record label, Sony Music Nashville.

“This has been a five-year journey between albums and I have gone through so much and obviously the world has gone through so much. I’ve become a mom, so many lessons learned and figuring things out. I feel like a different person on the other side of it," she explains of the inspiration behind the album. "It’s a sort of awareness you get when you are on the other side of it. This is who I am. It’s a never-ending process but at this five-year point, I feel like this specific five years getting to this point, I really am on the other side of something and it’s amazing.”

Cam has shared two other songs off the project, lead single "Till There's Nothing Left" and the nostalgic "Redwood Tree." The Otherside is set for release on Oct. 30.