Carrie Underwood Takes Home Two Early 2021 American Music Awards Wins

Before the 2021 American Music Awards ceremony kicked off on Sunday (Nov. 21), Carrie Underwood was named an early winner in not one but two categories. She brought home the title of Favorite Female Country Artist, an award she's won many times in the past, including an uninterrupted hot streak between 2014 and 2019.

Underwood was also named Favorite Inspirational Artist at the 2021 AMAs, a new title for her at the awards show. Early in the year, she dropped My Savior, a 13-track gospel album made up predominantly of traditional hymns.

While she's already a winner at the awards show, Underwood's big night at the AMAs is far from over. During the broadcast, she'll take the stage with Jason Aldean to perform their chart-topping duet, "If I Didn't Love You." Kane Brown is also representing the country format on the all-genre awards show stage; he's performing his current single, "One Mississippi."

So far, Underwood is tied with Gabby Barrett as most-awarded country artist at the 2021 AMAs. Each women have two trophies headed into the ceremony, and Barrett snagged her first AMAs wins this year. Barrett and Stapleton led the nominees list of the 2021 AMAs.

Luke Bryan and Luke Combs also received multiple nominations. Morgan Wallen was nominated in the categories of Favorite Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album and Favorite Male Country Artist, but the country singer will not be allowed to participate in the ceremony due to the ongoing fallout from his being caught on camera using a racist slur in February of 2021.

The remaining winners in the 2021 American Music Awards will be announced during a live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7PM CT on ABC. Rapper Cardi B will host the show.