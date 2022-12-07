Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards

TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist.

The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.

In the past, Underwood has won People's Choice Awards for Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Country Song, Favorite Country Artist, Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Star Under 35.

The Country Artist category was stacked with talent this year and was the only category dedicated to country music. Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett were also nominated. Luke Combs was nominated for Concert Tour and Male Artist, but was unable to secure wins.

Shania Twain was this year's recipient of the Music Icon Award, and she performed a medley of her hits during the show.

After launching her first-ever Las Vegas residency and embarking on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood is looking to keep the momentum going in 2023. Her tour with Jimmie Allen will continue into March, and she recently announced she'll be back in Sin City for more dates for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

She'll return to Resorts World Theater in June, July, September, November and December for more shows. Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10AM PT.

2022 People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...