Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage.

Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.

Beginning with "That Don't Impress Me Much," Twain — who was awarded the Music Icon Award on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) — started to shed clothes. First to go was her long, hot pink jacket and hat, revealing that Twain picked pink hair for the PCAs.

Dancers wearing leopard body suits surrounded her, just like they did during the iconic's unstoppable run in the late '90s and early 2000s.

During this song, Twain replaced Brad Pitt as the celebrity who doesn't impress her much. Ryan Reynolds is her new beau, and he just happened to be in the audience. Cameras zoomed in on the actor, who looked surprised and quite pleased to be the 21st century version heartthrob.

Twain's newest song "Waking Up Dreaming" was third, and again she shed a layer to reveal a champagne bodysuit with matching arm-length gloves. The song transitioned into "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" to wrap the performance, and it was here that the audience really began to bop.

Standing in front of a shirtless group of male musicians, Twain grabbed her famous black top hat and gave the audience the song they were hoping for. Carrie Underwood was spotted with an arm in the air cheering. Kelly Clarkson was seen shouting along with the lyrics. Reynolds' perma-smile didn't go anywhere, either, and non-country, non-musical stars like Kris Jenner grinned like teenagers.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards aired on NBC. It's the start of what promises to be a very busy year for Twain. In addition to her year-long tour and more new music, she's going to star as Mrs. Potts in an ABC live action version of Beauty and the Beast.