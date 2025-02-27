Carrie Underwood Shares Touching Journal Entry From Her Run on ‘American Idol’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol after 20 years for the upcoming season, and she's taking fans inside her winning run on the show in a new video posted to social media.
Underwood shot to fame after winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, becoming the first country artist to win the crown. She was just 22 years old at the time.
She's since become the best-selling artist ever to compete on the show, and in a new clip posted to X, the superstar shares an emotional entry from the journal she was keeping at the time she was competing.
From the tone of the entry, it sounds like she may have been questioning if the hard work and sacrifice of being away from home was too much for her at the time.
"I just have to keep in mind that it will all be worth it, and the life that I have started will be great," Underwood reads.
"Most importantly, I have to remember that this has all been my choice, and it's something I've wanted since I was a little girl."
Underwood turns more resolute toward the end of the journal entry.
"I know I have some great things ahead of me," she adds. "Right now, I'm just trying to live in the moment and appreciate it all. I never dreamed that all of this would happen to me."
Underwood herself seems charmed by looking back on her own thoughts from that period.
"I love it!" she exclaims at the end of the video:
Underwood has built one of the biggest music careers of any star of her generation in the years since then, and she's not slowing down. After delivering a flawless rendition of "America, the Beautiful" at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, she is set to wrap her successful Las Vegas residency in the Spring of 2025.
The new season of American Idol premieres on March 9, and Underwood is returning to the show as a judge this time around. joining Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judges' panel.
Longtime host Ryan Seacrest also returns for the new season.
