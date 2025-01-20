Carrie Underwood's inauguration performance of "America the Beautiful" was a reminder of what unity feels like.

It also let us know that the one-time American Idol winner is more than just a premier vocalist in country music — she's a prepared, quick-thinking live performer who won't panic.

On Monday (Jan. 20), Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" just before Donald Trump took the presidential oath.

The ceremony was moved indoors due to the cold in Washington, D.C.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Underwood said in confirming she'd sing.

She was supposed to be joined by the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, however technical difficulties forced Underwood to pivot to an a cappella performance.

Viewers heard a stop-and-start bit of that track between a silence so long that television network commentators felt obliged to fill it.

She was also supposed to sing just before President Trump took the oath of office, but was moved to afterward. On social media, many explained the schedule change by noting that the swearing in of a president needs to happen by 12PM ET, and thus Trump ended up opening for Underwood.

At least one fan was cool with that:

Despite the changes, Underwood had no trouble delivering a brief verse and chorus version of "America the Beautiful." After a pause that must have felt much longer on stage, she asked the audience to help her with the song.

In a gray dress with diamond jewelry, Underwood confidently worked through the song. She stood just in front of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as she sang, and afterward, as she thanked the crowd for singing with her, Biden could be seen mouthing "Good job" to her.

Trump became the 47th president of the United States of America during the inauguration ceremony, and in a speech he touched on some of his goals for the next four years. Those include calling for a national emergency at the Southern border and repealing the electrical vehicle mandate.

Given the overall political temperature of the country, his words were not quite as universal as Underwood's singing. The same was true four years ago when Garth Brooks sang "Amazing Grace" at President Biden's inauguration.

